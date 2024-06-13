PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) PT Raised to $57.00 at Needham & Company LLC

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.13.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Equities analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PAR Technology news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $35,163.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,977.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at about $242,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

