Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKI. National Bankshares upped their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Insider Activity at Parkland

Parkland Stock Performance

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$40.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,350.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $376,305. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSE:PKI opened at C$39.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$40.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.08. The firm has a market cap of C$6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$32.14 and a twelve month high of C$47.99.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.19. Parkland had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of C$6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.1594793 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

