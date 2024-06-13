Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Payoneer Global Stock Performance
PAYOW stock remained flat at $0.25 on Wednesday. 4,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,926. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.
About Payoneer Global
