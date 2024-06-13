PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. New Street Research started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.64.

PayPal stock opened at $63.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.34. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $749,561,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $687,902,000 after buying an additional 78,105 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,449,000 after buying an additional 265,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,930 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

