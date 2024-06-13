PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 2.2%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.93 and last traded at $62.02. 3,015,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 15,036,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. UBS Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.76.

The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 65.8% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

