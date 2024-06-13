Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $77.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PEGA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Pegasystems stock opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.76.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $330.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.70 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $48,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,148. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $48,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,504,779.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,504 shares of company stock valued at $950,634 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 27,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

