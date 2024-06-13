Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 1,972,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 16,059,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.14.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $108,467.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $54,068.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.