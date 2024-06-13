PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

PFLT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 174,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,576. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $760.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.65. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $12.63.

Insider Transactions at PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.24 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 55.99%. As a group, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,370 shares of company stock valued at $162,895. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PFLT

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.