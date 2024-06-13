PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $97,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,686,139,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9,623.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,611 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,727,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,586 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,065 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.83. 6,279,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,519,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.