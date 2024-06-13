Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Short Interest Update

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the May 15th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Pernod Ricard Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDF traded up C$1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$141.25. The company had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$152.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$161.51. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of C$139.63 and a one year high of C$232.75.

About Pernod Ricard

See Also

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

