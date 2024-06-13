Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Gap Down to $26.56

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.56, but opened at $24.90. Photronics shares last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 52,947 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Photronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Photronics

Photronics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Photronics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Photronics by 571.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.