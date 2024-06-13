Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.30

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 2900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PVT. National Bankshares downgraded Pivotree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pivotree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Paradigm Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pivotree from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Pivotree from C$1.50 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.59. The company has a market cap of C$34.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

