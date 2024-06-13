PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) is Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,136 shares during the quarter. PlayAGS accounts for approximately 4.1% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owned 1.85% of PlayAGS worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 254.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AGS opened at $11.56 on Thursday. PlayAGS Inc has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,152.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

