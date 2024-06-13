Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Up 4.3%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 75,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 426,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 16.12 and a quick ratio of 16.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.