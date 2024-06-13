Polkadot Self Reported Market Cap Tops $9.56 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. Polkadot has a total market cap of $9.56 billion and approximately $277.08 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.57 or 0.00009709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkadot has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Polkadot Profile
Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,437,953,431 coins and its circulating supply is 1,456,302,583 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is forum.polkadot.network. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/polkadot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Polkadot Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.
