Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $41.92 Million

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Popcat (SOL) has a market capitalization of $263.45 million and approximately $41.92 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Popcat (SOL) token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Popcat (SOL)

Popcat (SOL)’s launch date was December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana. Popcat (SOL)’s official website is www.popcatsolana.xyz.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.28346633 USD and is down -12.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $41,866,245.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popcat (SOL) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Popcat (SOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

