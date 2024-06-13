Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Short Interest Update

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Positron Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Positron stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445. Positron has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28.

Positron Company Profile

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.

