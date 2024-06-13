Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Short Interest Update

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Positron Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of Positron stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445. Positron has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28.
Positron Company Profile
