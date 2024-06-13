PotCoin (POT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $251.75

PotCoin (POT) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $251.75 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00015000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.26 or 0.00118998 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008405 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000017 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001485 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

