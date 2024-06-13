PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $22.80 target price on the stock.

PWSC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $22.80 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.52.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $22.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.96 and a beta of 1.06.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $29,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,325,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $29,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,325,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $67,827.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 488,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,198.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,703 shares of company stock worth $7,535,454 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

