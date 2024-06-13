PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,397,595 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,322,642 shares.The stock last traded at $22.31 and had previously closed at $22.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PWSC shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.80 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.52.

PowerSchool Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. Equities research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $57,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 338,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,070,109.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $57,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 338,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,070,109.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $829,397.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,087,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,226,093.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,703 shares of company stock worth $7,535,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in PowerSchool by 111.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in PowerSchool in the first quarter valued at about $639,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PowerSchool by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 62,870 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in PowerSchool by 77.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in PowerSchool by 353.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

