Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the May 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,566,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881,752 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,640,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,721,000 after purchasing an additional 165,820 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 431,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,180,000 after purchasing an additional 88,479 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 362,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32,978 shares during the period.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

USMC traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,260. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $53.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

