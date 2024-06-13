ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.23

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.23 and last traded at $61.47, with a volume of 153660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.91.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $760.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.42.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.