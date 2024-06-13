ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $8.68

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $8.49. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 19,377,582 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 438.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

