ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Stock Price Down 3.1%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $11.22. Approximately 7,902,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 3,323,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Russell2000

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth $130,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

