Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Decreased by Analyst

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Saputo in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.19.
Saputo Trading Down 1.0 %
TSE SAP opened at C$29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.10. Saputo has a one year low of C$25.28 and a one year high of C$31.79.
Saputo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.87%.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Saputo
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.