Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Up 611.1% in May

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 611.1% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QABSY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.56. 1,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,507. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. Qantas Airways has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

