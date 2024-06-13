Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Up 611.1% in May

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 611.1% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Qantas Airways Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS QABSY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.56. 1,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,507. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. Qantas Airways has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $22.99.
Qantas Airways Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Qantas Airways
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.