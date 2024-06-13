QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.43. 4,195,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,845,856. The company has a market cap of $242.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.77 and its 200-day moving average is $162.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $217.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.