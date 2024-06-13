Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPD opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.98. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $35.08 and a 52 week high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

