Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Agree Realty (ADC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) in the last few weeks:
- 6/12/2024 – Agree Realty is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/11/2024 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/3/2024 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/31/2024 – Agree Realty is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2024 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/10/2024 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/25/2024 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Agree Realty Price Performance
Shares of ADC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.92. The stock had a trading volume of 523,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.06. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $69.26.
Agree Realty Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $737,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $599,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $955,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Agree Realty by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
