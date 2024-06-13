Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CEO Sells $9,203,857.52 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total transaction of $9,203,857.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,984,717.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $1,026.55. 295,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,494. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $1,030.82. The company has a market capitalization of $113.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $952.62 and a 200 day moving average of $932.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $991.18.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

