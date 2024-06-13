Request Price Down 16% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, Request has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $125.34 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010442 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,569.90 or 0.99945581 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012354 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004944 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00090548 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12952968 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $2,868,201.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

