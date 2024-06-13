Request Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $130.90 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Request has a market cap of $130.90 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12739124 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $2,744,022.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

