Research Analysts Set Expectations for Marathon Oil Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Oil in a research note issued on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,146,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,604 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504,754 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,428,000 after buying an additional 3,795,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,062 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,801,000 after purchasing an additional 556,566 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

