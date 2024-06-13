Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.27

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 226950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Revival Gold Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$36.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.0309677 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Revival Gold

Revival Gold Company Profile

In related news, Director Wayne Hubert bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

