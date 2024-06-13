Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rexel Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of RXEEY traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719. Rexel has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $31.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12.

Get Rexel alerts:

Rexel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $1.281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.72%. Rexel’s payout ratio is currently 78.33%.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.