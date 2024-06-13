Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Shares Down 2%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.61. 1,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $86.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 139,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, commercial and personal checking, individual retirement, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

