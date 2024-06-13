Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Shares Down 2%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.61. 1,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $86.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.73.
Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter.
Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, commercial and personal checking, individual retirement, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
