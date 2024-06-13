Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Trading Down 1.9%

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 6,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 15,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $129.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $10.96 million during the quarter.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.37%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

