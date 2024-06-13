Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) vs. Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Financial Contrast

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) and Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Regal Rexnord and Richtech Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Rexnord 0 0 5 0 3.00 Richtech Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus price target of $192.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.95%. Given Regal Rexnord’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Regal Rexnord is more favorable than Richtech Robotics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

99.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Richtech Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Regal Rexnord and Richtech Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Rexnord -0.48% 9.42% 3.86% Richtech Robotics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regal Rexnord and Richtech Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Rexnord $6.25 billion 1.55 -$57.40 million ($0.48) -303.15 Richtech Robotics $6.05 million 14.42 N/A N/A N/A

Richtech Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Regal Rexnord.

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats Richtech Robotics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets. The Power Efficiency Solutions segment offers AC and DC motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers for residential, commercial HVAC, water heaters, commercial refrigeration, commercial building ventilation, pool and spa, irrigation, agriculture, conveying, and general commercial equipment markets. The Automation and Motion Control segment provides conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, rotary precision motion solutions, high-efficiency miniature motors, motion controls, automation transfer switches, and switchgear for industrial applications and automation systems for material handling, aerospace and defense, factory automation, data centers, medical device, packaging, printing, semiconductor, robotic, industrial power tool, mobile off-highway, food and beverage processing, and other applications. The Industrial Systems segment offers integral motors, alternators, and aftermarket parts and kits for agriculture, marine, mining, oil and gas, food and beverage, data centers, prime and standby power, and general industrial equipment markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Regal Beloit Corporation. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers. It primarily serves restaurants, hotels, casinos, senior living centers, factories, and retail centers, as well as hospitals, and movie theaters. The company was formerly known as Richtech Creative Displays LLC and changed its name to Richtech Robotics Inc. on June 22, 2022. Richtech Robotics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

