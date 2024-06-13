Robert W. Baird Raises ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Price Target to $49.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.80.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM stock opened at $51.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.16. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.82.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $245,323.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at $896,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $242,491.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,000.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,643 shares of company stock worth $1,055,490. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 2,102.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

