Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises 1.0% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $17,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.21.

View Our Latest Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $260.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,089. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.28 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.