Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

