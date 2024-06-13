Royal Bank of Canada Sells 116,122 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,622,484 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 116,122 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.1% of Royal Bank of Canada’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.01% of Visa worth $4,848,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,535,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,267. The firm has a market cap of $494.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.37 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.36 and a 200 day moving average of $272.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

