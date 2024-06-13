Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,561,730 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,276,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,561,730 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.11% of Fortive worth $977,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $268,686,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,929,000 after acquiring an additional 878,523 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 15,382.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after acquiring an additional 630,678 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,176,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,637,000 after acquiring an additional 620,866 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $45,557,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Trading Up 1.4 %

Fortive stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.85. 1,203,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,599. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

