Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $11,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $79,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,891,000 after buying an additional 487,327 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $47,950,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,309,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,368,000 after buying an additional 351,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.74. 169,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,011. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $157.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,037,832 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

