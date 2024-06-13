Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN) Short Interest Down 78.8% in May

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the May 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUNN traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,775. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $147.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.79. Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. owned about 0.08% of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Company Profile

The Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (RUNN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in large- and mid-cap US stocks through a value and growth approach with a focus on downside volatility management. RUNN was launched on Jun 7, 2023 and is managed by ROC.

