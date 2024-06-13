S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Short Interest Up 213.1% in May

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 213.1% from the May 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

S4 Capital Stock Performance

S4 Capital stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,827. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. S4 Capital has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.84.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

