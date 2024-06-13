S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Short Interest Up 213.1% in May

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 213.1% from the May 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
S4 Capital Stock Performance
S4 Capital stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,827. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. S4 Capital has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.84.
About S4 Capital
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than S4 Capital
- Stock Average Calculator
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.