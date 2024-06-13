Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 9,598 Shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Stock

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,452.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,389,706 shares in the company, valued at $46,777,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,704 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $133,041.84.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 33,357 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $450,319.50.

On Thursday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 669 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $8,730.45.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,714 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,593.32.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,303 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,590.50.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,755 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $493,173.45.

On Friday, May 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 57,862 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $801,967.32.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,986 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $150,508.20.

On Monday, May 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,713 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $145,911.06.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,274 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $353,648.04.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

HQL opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $14.37.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.82%. This is a boost from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

