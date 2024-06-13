Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) was down 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 2,347,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 5,043,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SABR. StockNews.com downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Get Sabre alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SABR

Sabre Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.75.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $782.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann J. Bruder purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,419.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 135,000 shares of company stock worth $368,650 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 43.3% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.