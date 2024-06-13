Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) VP Glenn Hiltpold Sells 338 Shares

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 338 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $25,941.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,762.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SAFT stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $75.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,751. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day moving average is $79.69.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $268.23 million for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAFT. StockNews.com raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of Safety Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 458.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

