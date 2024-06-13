Saga Tops One Day Trading Volume of $41.56 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Saga token can currently be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00002790 BTC on popular exchanges. Saga has a market capitalization of $179.13 million and approximately $41.56 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Saga has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Saga alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Token Profile

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,013,286,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,849,421 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,013,111,447 with 94,785,678 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.0084287 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $37,439,016.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.